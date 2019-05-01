SM West junior Colby Gallup earns perfect ACT score

Leah Wankum - May 1, 2019 9:30 am
Colby Gallup
SM West junior Colby Gallup. Photo courtesy of Colby Gallup

Colby Gallup, a junior at Shawnee Mission West, recently achieved a perfect 36 composite score on his ACT.

He said he was proud of his achievements.

“I was pretty happy, of course, but I was also relieved that I wouldn’t have to keep studying and keep trying to take it,” he said. He achieved a perfect score on his third time taking the test, after studying to see which areas in which he could improve.

Only about two-tenths of 1 percent of test takers earn a top score, according to the ACT national office. Two other Shawnee Mission students earned a perfect ACT score in recent weeks, including SM East junior Ian Gould and SM South sophomore Chase Horner.

“His mother and I knew Colby was going to be an amazing boy when he taught himself to read at about 18 months of age,” said Tom Gallup, his father. “All of us are super proud of his accomplishments and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for him.”

Gallup said the perfect ACT score was important to him because he will have easier access to a good higher education and career. He plans to pursue a college degree in software development, although he’s not sure where yet.

Gallup is also a member of the SM West robotics team. He dabbles in computer programming and plays guitar casually.

