Shawnee requesting $7.3 million from Johnson County for transportation infrastructure improvements

The city of Shawnee is requesting $7.3 million of transportation infrastructure funding from Johnson County over the next five years.

The city is planning on making $20 million in transportation infrastructure improvements in that time. Shawnee will invest city dollars into half of those projects, while the other half would be funded from either the County Assistance Road System program by Johnson County or with federal dollars and other funding sources.

The following projects are on the city’s list for requested funding from Johnson County’s CARS program from 2020 to 2024:

City staff noted a few changes to the list of CARS funding requests compared with a preliminary plan based on the city’s capital improvement projects list.

For instance, staff added Pflumm Road from Midland Drive to the south city limits because of poor conditions of pavement, curb and sidewalk. Additionally, staff removed improvements to 43rd Street from Highway K7 to Frisbee because the area could be developed, although timing on development there is uncertain.

The Shawnee council on April 22 unanimously approved the city’s 2020-24 CARS plan.

Councilmember Mike Kemmling noted his concerns with the gas line component of the Monticello Road project. He asked if the city could confirm that Southern Star would be able to relocate the gas line as part of the first phase of the project.

City engineer Loren Snyder said that, per conversations with Southern Star, the gas line will remain where it is for the time being. The city will pick up where it left off in 2008 and review the scope and numbers of the project later on, but the project remains on schedule, and pipeline will be moved to a new alignment as part of the utility relocation scope of the project, he added.

Councilmember Eric Jenkins asked about plans for the 10-foot multipurpose trail adjacent to Monticello Road. Snyder said the trail will connect with existing trails and be partially funded with federal dollars from the Surface Transportation Program.