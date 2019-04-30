Briefly Noted: Federal judge Kathryn Vratil charged with DUI in Johnson County

Federal judge Kathryn Vratil charged with DUI in Johnson County. Kathryn Vratil, a federal judge in Kansas, is facing charges of driving under the influence and improper driving, according to the Associated Press. Johnson County records showed that the 70-year-old judge was arrested Thursday night. Vratil is a senior judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. She posted a $1,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 21. Chief Judge Julie Robinson said in a statement Friday that the federal court will handle the incident as a personnel matter and have no further comment. [Federal judge in Kansas charged in DUI case — KWCH]
