Weather service issues flash flood watch for Johnson County through Thursday

With soils already close to saturation points and as much as six inches of rain expected in the coming days, the National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a flash flood watch that includes Johnson County through Thursday.

“Several rounds of moderate to locally heavy rainfall are expected across the lower Missouri Valley beginning late tonight and lasting through early Thursday,” reads the warning. “The heaviest rains are expected along and south of Interstate 70, where 3 to 6 inches of rain will be possible before rains come to an end early Thursday.”

The weather service implores people who come across flooding waterways to turn around, as the strength of currents in flooded areas can pose a serious risk for drowning.

Data from area weather stations shows precipitation accumulation of around .85 inches overnight. The current forecast calls for another round of rain to being as early as 8 p.m. Monday, with rain likely to continue falling essentially all day Tuesday. Wednesday’s forecast doesn’t offer much relief, with another round of rain expected to roll into the area in the evening hours.

Flash flooding has impacted the northeast Johnson County area over the past few years, with torrential rains leading to creeks hopping their banks and covering active roadways in both 2016 and 2017.