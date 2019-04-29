Updates from Johnson County Community College: Summer enrollment

With May on our doorsteps, it’s time to set your sights on summer classes at Johnson County Community College. We offer a variety of four- and eight-week options that will help you achieve your education goals.

On the fence about your summer plans? Here’s why you should pick up a few credit hours at JCCC:

Work ahead: Whether you’re a recent high school graduate or a seasoned college student maximizing your summer break, you can get – and stay – ahead as you work toward your degree or certificate.

Whether you’re a recent high school graduate or a seasoned college student maximizing your summer break, you can get – and stay – ahead as you work toward your degree or certificate. Experience increased flexibility: Spend your summer the right way. JCCC offers online, on-campus and hybrid classes so you can maximize your time and create a schedule that works for you.

Spend your summer the right way. JCCC offers online, on-campus and hybrid classes so you can maximize your time and create a schedule that works for you. Enjoy cost effective options: We know students have many financial obligations. That’s why we strive to keep our tuition competitive. Taking summer classes lets you progress on your education journey without breaking the bank.

Shout outs for summer session

Here’s what Cavaliers have to say about our summer classes:

“The price and the pace of the class were very reasonable, and I didn’t feel overwhelmed – it felt perfect.” – Stacey Maggiore

“I took an online class my junior year summer so I could get a feel for college and get a few credits. It was easy to manage my schedule around it, and I really learned a lot.” – Noah Hoskins

Enroll Today!

Ready to make the most of your summer break? Here are some key dates to keep in mind:

June 3 – July 25: Eight-week session

Eight-week session June 3 – June 27: Four-week session

Four-week session July 1 – July 25: Four-week session

Enroll today at jccc.edu/enroll.

Flash forward to fall!

Experience all the benefits of summer classes and more during fall semester at JCCC. A thriving campus culture, countless resources, and knowledgeable and experienced faculty are waiting for you.

Enrollment is currently underway. Select your classes now.