Briefly noted: Sen. Pilcher-Cook denounces Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling that citizens have right to abortion

Sen. Pilcher-Cook denounces state Supreme Court ruling on Kansas Constitution and right to abortion. Shawnee Sen. Mary Pilcher-Cook, who is among the most vocal members of the legislature on abortion issues, quickly denounced the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling Friday, which said the Kansas Constitution gives citizens the right to personal autonomy over their bodies. “This right allows a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation and family life — decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy,” reads the ruling. Pilcher-Cook characterized the 6-1 ruling from the court as “foolishly manipulating words and their meaning in the Kansas Constitution to advance their own political and policy agenda.” “They are selfishly and recklessly violating the voice and liberty of the people with an abortion ruling with a complete denial of the life and humanity of an unborn child, a ruling that ignores science and cruelly strips life from human beings in the womb,” Pilcher-Cook wrote. “Their opinion is another grab to amass political power and authority so justices on the court can proclaim what state law is, rather than respect the will and the liberty of the people. The people must now rise up and make their voices heard to fight against this tyranny by the court.”

Health Partnership Clinic offering free opioid educational materials, drug disposal bags at clinic sites. From today through May 3, several Health Partnership Clinic sites, including the site in Olathe, will have free information to help educate patients and the community about the country’s opioid addiction crisis. Information will include prevention tips on how to safely dispose of unused and unwanted medications and how to prevent drug misuse. Materials are available in English and Spanish. A limited number of free drug disposal bags will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis at Health Partnership Clinic,407 S. Clairborne Rd., Ste. 104, during regular work hours.

Road work on 87th Street Parkway between Pflumm and Quivira to result in delays. Pavement maintenance work on 87th Street Parkway from Pflumm Road to Quivira Road will result in lane closures beginning Monday, April 29, weather permitting. The city of Lenexa noted that drivers can expect temporary delays during the next several weeks as crews close lanes to complete concrete curb replacements and mill and overlay work. The project is scheduled to be completed by June 1.