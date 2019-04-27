Your Community: Summer Reading

The end of the school year is nearly here which means Summer Reading is just around the corner. It’s a wonderful time of year when kids of all ages can enjoy reading an unlimited number of books without any homework!

A Universe of Stories at Johnson County Library celebrates space exploration with programs that feature authors, presenters, specialists, illustrators, astronomers and astronauts. Kids participating in the summer reading program receive a prize book just for registering. Drop by any Johnson County Library location starting May 20 and pick up your free book while supplies last. You can get your Summer Reading log to track your summer reads, or you can print a log from online.

NASA turns 60 this year. The Apollo Moon Landing was 50 years ago. Summer Reading at Johnson County Library highlights this history and inspires kids of all ages to dream big, believe in themselves and create their own stories.

Reading is a skill, and the more you practice the better you get. Johnson County Library encourages school-aged families – and everyone else while we’re at it – to read for at least 30 minutes a day. You can read anything: books, magazines, video game liner notes; it’s up to your individual likes and interests.

What’s really cool is this: reading about things impacts the same parts of your brain – physically and psychologically – as actual 3D experiences! So, reading is doing. Reading experiences help you explore interpersonal skills, nurture your empathy and deepen your emotional intelligence.

Start exploring at jocolibrary.org/summerreading.

This program is generously supported by the Friends of Johnson County Library and the Johnson County Library Foundation.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom