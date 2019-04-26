Lenexa’s Anastacia Mendoza wins prestigious Presidential Scholarship from K-State

Jay Senter - April 26, 2019 9:59 am
Photo credit Russell Feldhausen. Used under a Creative Commons license.

Anastacia Mendoza, a Lenexa resident and senior at St. James Academy, is one of three students to earn K-State’s Presidential Scholarships this year.

Anastacia Mendoza has been named a winner of the K-State Presidential Scholarship. Photo courtesy K-State.

The scholarship, which provides $80,000 in total support — $20,000 per year for four years — is the largest award given by the university.

The university’s selection committee received 229 applications for the awards, and chose 10 students as finalists for the scholarship competition held in January. Mendoza learned she had received the award along with Nathan Hassed, a senior at Blue Valley North; and Maria Hazelbaker, a senior at St. Dominic High School in Wentzville, Mo.

K-State President Richard Myers (who is a native of Merriam and graduate of SM North) commended this year’s winners on the honor.

“Our Presidential Scholarship awardees build upon the K-State tradition of achievement and student success,” Myers said. “Their meaningful contributions to the university and society will make them phenomenal additions to the K-State family and we look forward to welcoming them to campus.”

