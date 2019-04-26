Briefly Noted: String Sprouts concert set for Sunday; Game On leader criticizes House Speaker’s school funding plan

Heartland Chamber Music’s String Sprouts preschooler violinists to perform with UMKC Conservatory Chamber Orchestra. Local preschool students with the Heartland Chamber Music’s String Sprouts program will join the UMKC Conservatory Chamber Orchestra on stage to perform this weekend. This concert is the culmination of 32 weeks of free after-school violin lessons provided by Heartland Chamber Music. The Sprouts students are from Guadalupe Preschool, Hiersteiner Child Development Center, Holliday Montessori, Kansas City Kansas Early Childhood Center and Thomas Hart Benton Elementary. The concert takes place from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at White Recital Hall, 4949 Cherry St., Kansas City, Missouri. String Sprouts K.C. is an El-Sistema inspired free music education program for underserved children ages 3-8.

Game On Kansas Schools leader criticizes House Speaker Ryckman’s ‘better’ school funding plan. In an opinion piece for The Topeka Capital-Journal, Game On for Kansas Schools leader Judith Deedy spoke out against House Speaker Ron Ryckman’s recently published op-ed asserting that the Kansas Legislature should have passed his school funding plan. Deedy said public education parent advocates “oppose the way his plan attempts to resolve the inflation issue and believe it would fail constitutional muster.” She was also concerned that Ryckman’s plan lacked detail and was submitted too late during the Legislature’s regular session.