Briefly Noted: Shawnee’s annual Tidy Town starts Saturday; Ransom Memorial joining AdventHealth

Shawnee offers ‘heavy duty spring cleaning’ in annual Tidy Town event. During three weekends in April and May, Shawnee is offering curb pickup and drop-off for residents to do heavy duty spring cleaning. All the rules can be found on the city website. Curbside pickup dates are as follows:

Saturday, April 27: Anyone living from Switzer west to I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway north to the northern city limits

Saturday, May 4: Anyone living from Switzer west to I-435 & Shawnee Mission Parkway south to southern city limits

Saturday, May 11: Anyone living from I-435 west to western city limits

The drop-off site is at the southwest corner of Johnson Drive and Renner Road. Shawnee residents must show proof of residency and unload items themselves. Drop-off times are:

Fridays: (April 26, May 3, May 10) 3 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays: (April 27, May 4, May 11) 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sundays: (April 28, May 5, May 12) noon – 8 p.m.

Ransom Memorial Health will join AdventHealth as AdventHealth Ottawa. AdventHealth is planning to finalize an agreement that brings Ransom Memorial Health, an acute care facility in Ottawa, Kansas, into the AdventHealth network of care. As part of the agreement, AdventHealth will lease and operate the 44-bed hospital and its outpatient entities. The agreement goes into effect May 1. Ransom Memorial Health will be renamed AdventHealth Ottawa. AdventHealth Ottawa will join the Mid-America Region of AdventHealth, which includes AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam.

Merriam seeking residents to apply for Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee. The city of Merriam is updating its Comprehensive Plan that guides the city’s future. The city is seeking residents to sit on the committee that updates the plan. The Comprehensive Plan covers community topics such as demographics and economic trends, housing, future land use planning and redevelopment, parks and open space, and transportation. The committee’s role is to provide initial feedback on the Comprehensive Plan’s direction and priorities, evaluate and consider public input, and review the various drafts of the plan components. Residents can apply online by May 17.

Shawnee hosting Kids Night Out for junior chefs. Shawnee is hosting a Kids Night Out event specifically for junior chefs ages ages 5 to 9. The event includes dinner, games, crafts, free play, a snack and a movie to end the night. The event is $15 per child until May 1, when the price increases to $25 per child. Siblings get 10 percent off their ticket. Pre-registration is required. Participants can pre-register online or by calling 913-631-5200.