Best Bets for the Weekend: Attend a fashion show, row, watch Trolls

If your allergies aren’t holding you hostage indoors, this should be a beautiful weekend to be out and about!
-
- It’s Fashion Week in NE Johnson County! Okay, maybe not officially, but Johnson County Community College will be hosting Threaded Together, their original designs by Fashion Merchandising and Design students. This year’s show will also celebrate JCCC’s 50th Anniversary by showing pieces from the JCCC historical collection. The two shows on Friday benefit JCCC’s Fashion Merchandising and Design scholarships.
- Trolls. Never did I think those little fluffy-haired dolls would make a comeback in my lifetime. But here we are, and I have a grudging affection for them and all of their loudness. Blue Valley Rec will be hosting a Trolls outdoor movie night this Friday at their sports complex and it actually sounds pretty fun.
- TimberRidge Nature Center in Olathe will be hosting its Annual Open House on Saturday. Canoeing, kayaking, pedal boating, BB gun shooting, and archery are all on the table, as well as an open climbing event. If you’re not an outdoors person already, you will be by the end of this event.
- As a general rule, I like to attend anything that begins with the title “Taste of”. Walking around in a festive atmosphere with food that even my kids will like sounds like a great way to pass a beautiful day. Saturday’s 5th Annual Taste of Shawnee, hosted by the Rotary Club should be a fun time for all involved.