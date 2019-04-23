Briefly Noted: 6 month Sheridan bridge project under way in Fairway; Lenexa fire station open houses

Leah Wankum - April 23, 2019 6:56 am
Crews got to work taking apart the old Sheridan bridge in recent weeks. Photo credit Tom Rooker.

Sheridan bridge to be complete in six months. The bridge on Sheridan Drive in Fairway remains under reconstruction. Mayor Melanie Hepperly has said the bridge reconstruction will take about six months to complete. Work began in late March.

Lenexa invites community to fire station open houses. Lenexa is offering open houses for the public to come visit its three fire stations. Open houses for fire stations #1, #2 and #3 will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27. The event is family-friendly.

Athletico Physical Therapy opens Lenexa location. Athletico Physical Therapy opened a new location in Lenexa on April 15. The business is located at 14900 W. 87th Street Parkway. Services at Athletico Lenexa include: physical therapy, free assessments, headache rehabilitation, manual (hands-on) therapy, ACL 3P program and dry needling.

