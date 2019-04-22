Updates from Johnson County Community College: 2019 Fashion Show

Acquiring real-world experience is always in style. Just ask Johnson County Community College’s Fashion Merchandising and Design students. On April 26, they will take their education to the next level at our 2019 Fashion Show.

In the spirit of the show’s theme – Threaded Together – 11 students will showcase their original, fashion-forward designs. The event will also feature:

Sustainable looks using recycled and repurposed clothing from TurnStyles Resale shop in Overland Park.

Looks styled from the JCCC historic collection in honor of Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer for Chanel.

According to Joy Rhodes, Professor and Chair of Fashion Merchandising and Design, “This year’s fashion show will be an eclectic assortment of different styles full of fun surprises. We love to show off our talented students to the community and appreciate the continued support for our program scholarships. This is our favorite time of the year!”

If you want to preview the latest student collections, secure your spot at the Threaded Together Fashion Show, taking place at noon and 7 p.m. General public tickets are $8 in advance (or $10 at the door), and can be purchased at the Carlsen Center Box Office, online or by calling 913-469-4445. All proceeds benefit student scholarships.

About JCCC Fashion Merchandising and Design

Fashion is a perfect blend of art and commerce. At JCCC, students learn to combine their creativity and business interests for a career in the global fashion merchandising and design industry. From product development and marketing to technical design and store operations, the career possibilities are plentiful. To help students define their aspirations and gain skills for career success, we proudly offer two fashion-related degrees:

Students learn how to take a design through its lifecycle – from concept to creation to production. By leveraging our industry-savvy faculty and networking opportunities, students gain access to key business techniques and develop well-rounded portfolios. Fashion Merchandising and Marketing, AAS Degree: Students study brand management techniques for today’s digital landscape and learn to combine creative product selection with data analysis to drive sales and revenue. Additionally, they gain insight into the supply chain from manufacturing to buying and promotion to selling.

