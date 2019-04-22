Mission hires SFS Architecture to conduct space needs analysis of city hall, police station

The city hall and police station in Mission are undergoing a space needs analysis next month. The architect conducting the analysis may determine that the facilities at 6090 Woodson need to be expanded or rebuilt altogether.

City Administrator Laura Smith said the city facilities lack adequate workspace and storage, but city staff and leaders have been putting off the analysis for years to prioritize other projects that would have a greater public benefit.

“We haven’t really expanded this space at all since the late ‘90s,” Smith said. “We really don’t have the space in locker rooms, for example, in the police department to accommodate the staff that we have. It’s just really not a conducive situation.”

The Mission council on Wednesday unanimously approved hiring SFS Architecture for $15,760 to conduct the space needs analysis.

Smith said Mission had conducted a space needs analysis in 2010 because the municipal court had overflow issues. That is no longer the driving factor because Mission police officers are writing fewer tickets now, she added. And it’s not a growing staff issue either; staff size has remained relatively the same for the past two decades.

Rather, major developments such as Mission Trails and Mission Gateway could have an impact on the city’s delivery of public safety services; these developments as well as inefficient workspaces are driving factors for the space needs analysis in May, Smith said.

She hopes that changes to the facilities would also provide a “one stop shop” for residents and businesses visiting city hall, the police department and municipal court.

“There’s an employee who’s got a desk that’s literally shoved up against the front window and they have to have a fan in the summer and a heater in the winter because it wasn’t ever intended to be a space for a desk,” she said. “We just sort of have things and people pigeon-holed in and cubby-holed in wherever we can.”

This time around, city staff determined the following issues are primarily driving the need for a space needs assessment:

Lack of compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act for both city hall and police department) for employees and the public

Locker/changing room limitations in the police department (no room to hire more officers, Smith said)

Inadequate work space (square footage and with respect to productivity)

Storage needs

Aging facility infrastructure systems

Lack of adequate parking for employees/visitors

Sallyport design

Lack of space for property/evidence storage and handling

After the space analysis — phase I — is complete, the city may proceed with phase II, which would cost $18,350 and involves assessing existing conditions of the facilities and developing multiple concepts and costs for renovation or expansion of the facilities.

Councilmember Hillary Parker Thomas, who sat on the hiring panel to select the architect for the project, said SFS Architecture was “a stand out” among the candidates and is a worthy investment for the city. Mission previously worked with SFS Architecture on a feasibility study for the outdoor aquatic facility; SFS was also the architect of record in the design-build process for the Mission Family Aquatic Center.

The anticipated completion date of phase I is May 31.