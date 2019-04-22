Kansas Highway Patrol arrests man after pursuit that led through northeast Johnson County

A man was arrested after leading Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers on a nearly 20-minute pursuit.

Troopers say the chase started in Overland Park following a hit-and-run involving a light blue Dodge Grand Caravan in the vicinity of 74th Street and Horton just before noon.

A trooper in the area of 77th and Metcalf spotted the fleeing van and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver, who has not been identified by troopers, continued driving. The suspect led pursuing officers east into Prairie Village, passing through several neighborhoods in the area of 75th Street and Roe, and as far south as 83rd Street and Lamar before returning north.

Recorded radio traffic indicates at one point in the pursuit the suspect vehicle struck a Highway Patrol vehicle head-on, damaging the suspect vehicle, but leaving no damage to the Trooper’s vehicle. The Trooper was not injured and continued to pursue the suspect.

In the area of 67th and Nall, a Mission police officer was able to get stop sticks out in front of the vehicle, deflating and shredding the rear passenger’s side tire of the minivan. Troopers pursued the van north on Nall to the dead end at Nall Park, 4801 Nall Avenue.

Troopers at the scene reported that the suspect driver tried to run into the woods, but was quickly apprehended after a trooper used a Taser.

Johnson County Med-Act and Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2 were called to the scene to check the suspect for injuries. The suspect remained in the Highway Patrol’s custody and was not transported by ambulance. Charges are pending.