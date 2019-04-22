Briefly Noted: Emergency blood shortage; Man arrested in Leawood after barricading himself, shooting at police

Community Blood Center declares emergency blood shortage. The Community Blood Center has declared an emergency blood shortage in the Kansas City metro area. Blood supply declines have reached critical levels because of low donations and a declining donor base in the Kansas City area, so the organization is asking the community to donate blood immediately to help replenish the blood supply for more than 60 hospitals throughout the area. The organization has an urgent need for O- and B- blood types. For more information on CBC donor centers, mobile blood drives and how to set up a drive, go to savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.

Man arrested after barricading himself, shooting at police in Leawood. Leawood police arrested a man over the weekend after he barricaded himself in a residence for several hours and fired several shots at officers. Police were dispatched to the residence near 135th Street and Mission Road at about 10 p.m. Saturday to check on the man who was reportedly intoxicated and threatening self-harm, according to police. While officers were attempting to speak with him, he fired several shots at the officers. After neighboring law enforcement agencies responded to assist with the five-hour-long negotiations, the subject surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Charges are pending. No one involved was injured.

Lenexa police seeking witnesses after man falls to his death from flyover ramp. Lenexa police are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed a man fall to his death Sunday from a high flyover ramp at I-435 in Lenexa. A passerby called police and said she saw the man fall from the highest bridge in the interchange, the eastbound K-10 flyover ramp to northbound I-435, at about 6:10 p.m., according to Officer Danny Chavez, a spokesman for the Lenexa Police Department. [After man falls to his death from flyover ramp in Lenexa, police seek witnesses — The Kansas City Star]

Lenexa man charged with rape of 17-year-old. Christopher A. Shivers, 33, of Lenexa, has been charged with non-consensual rape. He was booked into Johnson County Jail on Thursday; his bond is set at $250,000. The victim was a 17-year-old girl who knew Shivers but is not related to him, according to the Lenexa police department. [Lenexa man charged with rape — KCTV]