Your Community: Conversation with author Ta-Nehisi Coates

Ta-Nehisi Coates, New York Times Bestselling and National Book Award-Winning Author, will be In Conversation with Vivien Jennings, Founder & President of Rainy Day Books about Ta-Nehisi’s new softcover We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy, his life, and his work.

Ta-Nehisi writes about cultural, social and political issues, particularly regarding the African American experience. His visit coincides with the student/educator symposium of Race Project KC, organized by Johnson County Library. The symposium is an annual immersive social justice initiative focused on the role of racism in the history of the United States and more specifically the Kansas City area.

Ta-Nehisi is a journalist, blogger, and memoirist who brings personal reflection and historical scholarship to bear on America’s most contested issues. He is a distinguished writer in residence at NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. He is the author of the bestselling books The Beautiful Struggle, We Were Eight Years in Power, and Between the World and Me, which won the National Book Award in 2015. He is also the current author of the Marvel comics The Black Panther and Captain America. Coates was a 2015 MacArthur Fellow.

Presented in partnership with Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area, Metropolitan Community College – Penn Valley, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art and the Office of the Mayor, Kansas City, MO. This event is presented with Rainy Day Books.

The event will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 7:00 PM, at Unity Temple on The Plaza, Sanctuary. Pre-order admission packages are available on Rainy Day Books.

Ticket Giveaway: If you act fast, there are a limited number of free tickets to this event. Register online or call 913.826.4600 to request yours from the Johnson County Library.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom