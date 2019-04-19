Roeland Park to be honored with gold-level Cities for All Ages designation

Jay Senter - April 19, 2019 9:00 am
The city council has approved plans for the phased improvement of R Park.

Roeland Park’s plans to improve R Park with features for residents of all ages and abilities has earned it the highest level of recognition through the First Suburbs Coalition’s Communities for All Ages program.

Both Roeland Park, which earned the program’s gold level designation, and Olathe, which earned bronze, will be honored at the coalition’s meeting this morning. Roeland Park earned the gold level award for its work on the R Park phased-improvement plan, which will bring new permanent restrooms, art, greenspace, shade structures and accessible infrastructure to the park.

“The city of Roeland Park is thrilled to receive the gold level recognition as a Community for All Ages,” said Jennifer Jones-Lacy, Roeland Park’s assistant city administrator and finance director. “From large infrastructure projects such as the walkability improvements for Roe Boulevard and integrating universal design at R Park, to small decisions like ensuring new picnic tables are fully wheelchair accessible, the city is committed to applying an ’aging lens’ when making decisions that impact the quality of life for our citizens.”

The city of Mission earned a gold-level designation in the program last year for its work on a parks and recreation master plan.

