Briefly Noted: DUI saturation patrol; Lenexa’s cost share program for lawn and garden care

Local police departments to conduct DUI Saturation Patrol on April 20. Police departments in northeast Johnson County will conduct a state-sponsored DUI Saturation Patrol on Saturday, April 20, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. The focus of the saturation patrol is to deter and apprehend impaired drivers who are operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to the Mission Police Department. All officers participating in the saturation patrol are trained in DUI detection.

Lenexa encourages residents to tap into cost share program for smart lawn and garden care. The city of Lenexa is encouraging residents to “reap the rewards of smart lawn and garden care” by applying for the city’s cost share program. Projects and plants that help naturally treat rain runoff at homes may qualify for a rebate through the program. Participants can receive reimbursement up to 75 percent for installing native plants, rain gardens, native trees, rain barrels, cisterns or permeable pavers at home.

Jayhawks tight end commit Will Huggins goes to Opening Regional. Shawnee Mission South tight end Will Huggins, a commit to the University of Kansas, was mentioned as one of the top offensive performers at Sunday’s Opening Regional in St. Louis. The website 247Sports.com sang his praises after watching his performance last weekend. “For a kid with such a massive frame, he can run routes and go up and catch the ball with the type of coordination kids his size sometimes do not have,” wrote Allen Trieu for the website. “He looks like a fine early pickup for the Jayhawks with the tools to become a complete tight end with pass-catching acumen and the size to be an effective blocker.”

Lenexa police identify man suspected of taking pictures of women in dressing room. Lenexa police have identified a man suspected of photographing women in the dressing room of a department store. Police tweeted a picture of the suspect Thursday morning to get tips from the public. Hours later, police tweeted again that they identified him. [Lenexa police ID man suspected of photographing women in dressing room — KSHB]

Lenexa passes resolution to issue bonds for The Lofts at City Center project. The Lenexa council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to pass a resolution of intent to issue up to $5.5 million in industrial revenue bonds to finance construction of The Lofts at City Center, a five-story mixed-use project at the southeast corner of Renner Boulevard and 87th Street Parkway. The bonds gives The Lofts at City Center LLC, the developer, a sales tax exemption on construction materials. The developer is also planning to request tax increment financing for the project, which is expected to be complete by June 2021.