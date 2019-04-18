Mother-son duo opens Lutfi’s Fried Fish restaurant in Shawnee

Lutfi’s Fried Fish, a Kansas City-based restaurant chain, has a new location in Shawnee.

Dana Gilbert and her son, Deandre Sherrils, co-own the new fried fish restaurant at 13225 Shawnee Mission Parkway. The mother-and-son pair have worked at other Lutfi’s Fried Fish restaurants for the past four years and decided their dynamic should be put toward their own franchise operation.

“My son’s passion is cooking; my passion is family and business,” Gilbert said, adding that the restaurant is entirely staffed by family. “So the two combined: he likes the cooking side, I like the people part of it. We try to make the restaurants family-oriented and get to know our customers.”

Plus, “lutfi” (pronounced LOO-fee) is an Arabic name that means “kind and friendly.” Gilbert said they strive to put that meaning into their work and restaurant environment.

The restaurant’s soft opening was this week, but the restaurant’s grand opening starts at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19. The grand opening will feature light refreshments, balloons and meet-and-greet with the staff.

Lutfi’s Fried Fish offers a southern New Orleans-style mix of fish, shrimp and smoked chicken. The fish and shrimp can be served blackened, fried or steamed.

“All of the locations try to stay together and work together; we don’t like to separate one location from another,” Gilbert said. “However, you will walk into each location and find something different.”

Gilbert said that, in addition to the Lutfi’s regular menu, they will serve the red snapper fish. Customers can also expect seafood events on Fridays. And the restaurant decorations also feature messages of love, God and thanksgiving.

“Everything you find on the walls speak to who we are and what we are,” she added.

Gilbert said they picked the location on Shawnee Mission Parkway because it’s a great area for shopping. They also don’t see much competition by other restaurants for their offerings.

“We just wanted to bring something different to the area,” she said. “There’s no fried fish over here. Unless they’re getting it from Price Choppers… nobody’s doing fish.”

Regular business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.