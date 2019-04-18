Larry Martin honored posthumously at Shawnee Mission Teacher of the Year recognition ceremony

Longtime Belinder Elementary teacher Larry Martin was honored posthumously at this year’s Shawnee Mission School District Teacher of the Year Nominee recognition banquet.

Martin, who taught 2nd grade at the school for nearly 30 years, died in January after a short illness. Just months before his death, he gained national attention for winning the 2018 Jeopardy Teachers Tournament.

Belinder staff decided to recognize Martin this year in lieu of nominating another teacher for consideration in the district’s Teacher of the Year considerations. The district took a moment to highlight his contributions to the community and his students during the banquet at the Center for Academic Achievement on Monday.

Each school in the district gets to nominate two teachers for consideration as the district’s representatives in the Kansas State Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year competitions. This year, SM North language arts instructor Natalie Johnson-Berry is the district’s nominee in the secondary teacher category. Corinth 2nd grade teacher Melissa Molteni is the nominee for the primary teacher category.

The building level nominees for this year are as follows: