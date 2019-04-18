City Center Lenexa purchases final 4.9 acres from city of Lenexa

The city of Lenexa is selling 4.9 acres of City Center property to City Center LLC, the developer that has been in a development agreement with the city for the past several years.

The purchase agreement of 4.9 acres located in the center blocks of 87th Street Parkway west of Renner Boulevard will complete City Center Lenexa’s acquisition of all of the property covered by its development agreement with the city, according to a city memo.

The Lenexa council on Tuesday voted 7-0 to approve the real estate purchase agreement with City Center Lenexa LLC. Councilmember Dan Roh was absent. There was no public comment or council discussion, as the item was on the consent agenda.

Lenexa first entered into a development agreement with Copaken White & Blitt in May 2006, according to the memo. Subsequently assigned to City Center Lenexa LLC, the agreement covers about 80 acres on the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Renner Boulevard, which the City had acquired around 2001.

The development agreement also gives City Center Lenexa LLC certain development rights, including the contractual right to purchase various portions of the property from the city.