Briefly Noted: SM East wins Categories championship; Johnson County’s announces ‘green’ partners

Shawnee Mission East wins this year’s Categories quiz show championship. The SM East Lancers won the championship game in the 2018-19 season of Categories, defeating the Blue Valley Tigers with a final score of 36-22. Categories is a quiz show of high school teams in the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley school districts. Here’s a link to the final episode.

Johnson County to recognize 8 local ‘green’ businesses and schools. The Johnson County government will recognize eight businesses and schools as Certified Green Partners for their environmental achievements related to waste diversion, recycling and composting. Awardees will be recognized at a reception at 8:30 a.m. April 18 at the Johnson County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry St., Olathe. The awardees based in the Shawnee Mission area include:

Integrative Health Providers, Finan Chiropractic, & Lifestyle Massage — Lenexa

Kindred — Overland Park

bijin salon and spa — Prairie Village

Rimann Liquors — Lenexa and Prairie Village

Training Umbrella — Overland Park

Village Cooperative of Shawnee — Shawnee

Lenexa Hills Elementary — Lenexa

John Smith steps down from Shawnee planning commission. Shawnee resident John Smith is resigning from his seat on the city’s 11-member planning commission because he is moving outside of the city. At the planning commission’s April 15 meeting — Smith’s last as a commissioner — Dennis Busby, planning commission chair, thanked him for his service.