Best Bets for the Weekend: A new play and Earth Day

It’s Easter weekend! Almost time for our traditional post-church trip to Chipotle only to realize it’s closed on Easter Sunday tradition. If that doesn’t sound like fun to you, perhaps you’ll enjoy another weekend activity:
- If you haven’t had the pleasure of attending at play at Shawnee Mission West, now’s your chance. This weekend there are multiple opportunities to catch a performance of Peter and the Starcatcher, a fantastic thriller based around mystical starstuff.
- If your Easter basket isn’t stuffed yet, the annual Egg Hunt at the Shawnee Indian Mission should take care of that for you.
- It’s a continent of 4.4 billion people and 48 countries, so you’re bound to learn a thing or two at the 2019 Asian Cultural Festival at the Overland Park Convention Center on Saturday. Enjoy food, martial arts, performances and more, with free admission for kids.
- Monday is Earth Day. Getting out in nature is my favorite way to celebrate our planet. For something a bit more structured, check out Gardner’s Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday. Large and small groups are invited to partake in a park clean up, tree planting and picnic.