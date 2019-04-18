Best Bets for the Weekend: A new play and Earth Day

Julia Westhoff - April 18, 2019 11:00 am
Shawnee Mission West students perform Peter and the Starcatcher this weekend.

It’s Easter weekend! Almost time for our traditional post-church trip to Chipotle only to realize it’s closed on Easter Sunday tradition. If that doesn’t sound like fun to you, perhaps you’ll enjoy another weekend activity:

  • If you haven’t had the pleasure of attending at play at Shawnee Mission West, now’s your chance. This weekend there are multiple opportunities to catch a performance of Peter and the Starcatcher, a fantastic thriller based around mystical starstuff.
  • If your Easter basket isn’t stuffed yet, the annual Egg Hunt at the Shawnee Indian Mission should take care of that for you.
  • It’s a continent of 4.4 billion people and 48 countries, so you’re bound to learn a thing or two at the 2019 Asian Cultural Festival at the Overland Park Convention Center on Saturday. Enjoy food, martial arts, performances and more, with free admission for kids.
  • Monday is Earth Day. Getting out in nature is my favorite way to celebrate our planet. For something a bit more structured, check out Gardner’s Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration on Saturday. Large and small groups are invited to partake in a park clean up, tree planting and picnic.

