Your Health: Help and healing in grief

Grief can seem all encompassing. The stress and sadness of mourning can have a profound effect on your physical, emotional and spiritual health. Often more hard-hitting or complex than just five stages, grief is a big deal, but no one should feel stuck in it. There is help available.

Mark Stoddart, Administrative Director of Spiritual Wellness at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, breaks down the many faces of grief and the wealth of support available to those affected by it. There’s no need to suffer in silence.

