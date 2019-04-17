Man dies in suspected electrocution in Shawnee garage

A man is dead after a reported electrocution inside a garage in the 6500 block of Hallet Street in Shawnee.

Police and firefighters were called to the home in a neighborhood just northwest of 67th Street and Pflumm Road at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. Shawnee Police Sergeant Corey Wilburn says a Critter Control employee was at the home working on the roof, when something drew his attention to the garage. Once in the garage, the employee called 911 and reported that he believed a man had been electrocuted and was likely dead.

Shawnee firefighters extinguished a small fire in the garage and Johnson County Med-Act confirmed the man was deceased.

Police detectives are on scene investigating the incident. The man’s identity has not been released. Firefighters from the Overland Park Fire Department and Lenexa Fire Department also responded on the call.