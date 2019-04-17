Longtime Lenexa councilmen Andy Huckaba, Steven Lemons retiring at end of term

Two long serving members of the Lenexa council are retiring after their terms are up in 2020.

Councilmen Andy Huckaba, serving Ward 4, and Steve Lemons, serving Ward 1, recently announced their plans to retire from the council. They’ll continue to serve through the end of their current terms in January 2020. The swearing in date of their replacements is set for Jan. 13, 2020.

Andy Huckaba – Ward 4

Upon retirement, Huckaba will have served 17 years on the council. Prior to his election to the council, Huckaba served on the Lenexa Planning Commission and also the Johnson County Planning Commission. His combined experience amounts to more than two decades of public service.

“I feel like it’s time to move on to some other things and see what opportunities arise when I open my schedule up like that,” Huckaba said. “It took me awhile to get to a point where I was ready to say I’m done; now I’m there.”

Mayor Michael Boehm first appointed Huckaba to fill the Ward 4 seat in 2003. Boehm had vacated the Ward 4 seat after his appointment as mayor.

Huckaba said he’s enjoyed working alongside his fellow members of the governing body and city staff.

“I have absolutely loved serving the city of Lenexa and I’ve loved being part of such a fine community and a fine city, and I’ve loved being part of the growth that we’ve been able to experience,” Huckaba said. “I’m proud of a lot of the work we’ve done, and I’m very happy to have been part of that.”

Huckaba was also part of the leadership that oversaw establishment of the Neighborhood Revitalization District, redevelopment of Rock Creek Pool and development of the city’s Rain to Recreation program, a product of Vision 2020.

Lenexa resident Julie Sayers is currently running unopposed for the Ward 4 seat.

Steve Lemons – Ward 1

Upon retirement, Lemons will have completed one decade serving on the Lenexa council.

“We’ve just made a decision as a family; 10 years is a good run and it’s time to move on,” Lemons said. “We now have three grandchildren, and life’s getting hectic.”

Lemons also has plans to go through his second retirement; he currently serves as business manager for Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Shawnee, where he’s an ordained deacon.

“Thank you to the citizens of Ward 1 for their faith in me,” he said. “I’d especially like to thank my fellow councilmembers, the mayor and the city staff. In my opinion, we have the best city staff anywhere; they make our job so easy, it’s unbelievable. It’s just a quality team that supports the city of Lenexa, and I thank them all for all they do for everybody.”

Lemons was first appointed by Mayor Boehm in December 2009 to fill the vacancy of John Ramsey, who died in office.

Nobody has filed to run for the Ward 1 seat, according to the Johnson County Election Office’s website.