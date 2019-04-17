Briefly Noted: JoCo open house on waste, recycling; Merriam prescription drug takeback; Mission celebrating Arbor Day

Johnson County seeking public input on future of waste, recycling. Johnson County is inviting residents to participate in a community discussion and open house about waste and recycling. The open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in the Community Room at Central Resource Library, 9875 W. 87th St., Overland Park. Residents will be able to provide input on the future of waste and recycling in Johnson County. The purpose of the community meeting is to involve the community in updating the Solid Waste Management Plan, which will establish the next steps for waste diversion and recycling strategies for the county over the next 25 years. Residents can also contribute by taking an online survey. For more information, contact Brandon Hearn at [email protected] or 913-715-6936.

Merriam Police Department’s prescription drug takeback program set for April 27. Merriam police officers will collect unused as well as expired medications on Saturday, April 27 at Walgreens Pharmacy, 8701 Johnson Drive, as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The purpose of the event is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of getting rid of medications and providing education about the potential for substance abuse. The Merriam Police Department said residents can drop off unused medications any time at the police station, 9010 W. 62nd St.

Mission to celebrate Arbor Day on April 26. The city of Mission’s Parks, Recreation and Tree Commission is hosting an Arbor Day event on Friday, April 26, in Waterworks Park. About 53 second graders from Rushton will have activities from 9:30 to 11 a.m. City Administrator Laura Smith said the event also includes the planting of a cedar tree, the city’s 13th tree planted in the park.