Find fun for all ages in our Summer Resource Guide

Accelerated Schools of Overland Park offers two summer programs. Students entering 9 -12 grade can earn high school credit in a variety of subjects including: science, math, digital media technology, English, art. Students entering 4th – 8th grade can attend Academic and Arts summer camp, which offers both individualized tutoring and creative expression. Programs run from June 4 through July 26, 2019; 9 am until 1 pm, Monday through Friday. Minimum attendance is three weeks, but students do not have to attend consecutive weeks (This must be scheduled in advance.). Cost is $325 per week. Call 913-341-6666.

Code Ninjas: Spark your child’s inner ninja and transform their love of technology and video games into a new skill with Code Ninjas summer camps! Our curriculum based camps include Minecraft, Robotics, Drones, Roblox, Website design, Application and Game Building, along with fun team building STEM activities and games. Enroll before April 15 and save $65 off of our regular camp rates! At Code Ninjas they can explore technology, develop new skills, and have a great time with friends in a safe environment. It’s an unforgettably fun learning experience! Now with two locations in Lenexa and Leawood. Come to our Summer Camp Open House April 7th at either locations from 1 – 4 pm.

Beat the heat at Johnson County Community College! JCCC offers a variety of summer youth programs aimed at engaging, educating and entertaining. For example, the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art offers a popular weekday series of classes where children can explore works of art, develop critical thinking skills and expand their cultural awareness. They also have the chance to create original artwork in the museum’s studio classroom! The Early Explorations program welcomes children ages 5 to 7, while the Contemporary Creations classes provide more advanced lessons for children ages 8 to 11. Learn more.

A Universe of Stories at Johnson County Library celebrates space exploration with programs that feature authors, presenters, specialists, illustrators, astronomers and astronauts. Kids participating in the summer reading program receive a prize book just for registering. Drop by any Johnson County Library location starting May 20 and pick up your free book while supplies last. NASA turns 60 this year. The Apollo Moon Landing was 50 years ago. Summer Reading at Johnson County Library highlights this history and inspires kids of all ages to dream big, believe in themselves and create their own stories.Learn more at jocolibrary.org/summerreading

Global Montessori: For over 100 years, private and public Montessori schools throughout the world have fostered students’ natural desires to learn. GMA’s Summer Program offers more time outdoors including planting, harvesting, nature walks, water play, and much more. Our cultural and academic pursuits continue in the summer with a host of special guests and visitors: Zoomobile, Fire and Ambulance trucks, Musical guests, Arts and Crafts, and multiple learning projects. Our Elementary age students go on at least one field trip per week including Science City, Gardens, Lakeside Nature Center, Nelson Atkins, and many more! We visit the Sylvester Powell Community Center once a week for physical training and swimming, and we have extra swim days each week as well. Additionally, Justin Barron, our theater director, will join the elementary children for a theater project. You can sign up for just one of the sessions (June or July) or sign up for both.

Kansas City, MO: What are you up to this summer? Why not join us for summer camp? This ten-week day camp is a great chance for kids to stay socially, mentally, and physically active. Campers will work on art projects, play their favorite games and sports, take swim trips, and visit local attractions on field trips. June 3 – August 9 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Fee: $80/ week (multi-child discount available) Early Bird Special: Enroll and pay for all 10 weeks by May 1 and a 20% discount will be given. (Multi-child discount will not be included on the special) Ages: 6 – 13.

Lenexa: As the City of Festivals, Lenexa hosts family-friendly events throughout the summer. Free ongoing events and attractions include City Center Live, Movies in the Park, outdoor concerts in parks, the new Lenexa Farmers Market and the Lenexa Public Market. Check out one-day events like Get Outdoors Lenexa (including a kids’ fishing derby), Food Truck Frenzies, Lenexa Art Fair, Great Lenexa BBQ Battle and Moonlight Bike Ride. Celebrate Independence Day at the Freedom Run and Community Days Parade. Explore more than 30 beautiful parks and take part in the Playground Passport. Download the free I Like Lenexa app or visit Lenexa.com.

Leawood offers unique camp opportunities throughout summer: Outdoor Camp Around Leawood plus fieldtrips, Ages 9-12 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Balloon Tree City Park, Ages 5-8 8:30 am – Noon. Creative Creations Art Camp City Park, Ages 8-11 8:30 am – Noon. Super Sports City Park for Ages 8-11 8:30 am – Noon. Nature Camp Ironwoods Park, Ages 5-10 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. Challenge Adventure Camp Ironwoods Challenge Course, Ages 9-14 Times vary. Camp Out with Dad Ironwoods Campgrounds, June 15 – 16. Old Time Stories Historic Oxford Schoolhouse, Ages 5-10 9:00 – 11:00 am. For camp descriptions, details and registration visit www.leawood.org.

There’s an exciting new theme each week at the Little Adventures summer program series hosted by The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures! Take a focus tour, then craft a toy or miniature in a hands-on workshop. Little Adventures takes place Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10:30am-4:30pm, June 5-August 10. The program is included with museum admission. Museum members enjoy all 10 weeks free. Learn more at toyandminiaturemuseum.org. Little Adventures is supported by the City of Kansas City, Mo., Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund.

Shawnee Mission School District: Thousands of students have spent their summers with the SMSD Summer Enrichment program engaged in cooking, the fine arts, STEM, and a myriad of other hands-on activities! Classes are designed to develop new interests and skills through participatory and engaging learning activities for students currently in grades preK-7. Weekly classes are offered June 10 – July 26 (except week of July 4th) and are from 9:00 to noon and 1:00 to 4:00. Tuition is $95 per class. Visit our website for enrollment information and class descriptions at https://www.smsd.org/academics/summer-programs/summer-enrichment.

Notre Dame de Sion schools proudly offer two summer camp programs at both our grade school and high school campuses. Our Grade School campus offers camps for boys and girls of all ages. From karate and swimming to French cooking and fashion camp, Sion Summer Spectacular has a camp for you! Sion High School offers a variety of sports camps for girls in grades K-8. Basketball, soccer, volleyball, and lacrosse are just a few of the many sports camps available! Sion’s summer academic programs provide opportunities to expand their knowledge for girls in grades 9-12! Register today at ndsion.edu!

Youthfront Camp has provided a fun and faith-building camp experience to boys and girls for more than 75 years. We offer day camp for younger campers who want to enjoy the adventures of camp while being able to sleep at home. Overnight camp is available for elementary, middle and high school students who are ready for the cabin experience with friends. All camps feature our splash park, theme nights, zip-lines and more. At Youthfront, kids can grow in their relationship with God and make friendships that last a lifetime! Visit our website to learn more and register.