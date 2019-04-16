Servaes Brewing Company opens this weekend in downtown Shawnee

Servaes Brewing Company will soon become the second microbrewery to open in downtown Shawnee in recent weeks.

The microbrewery and taphouse at 10921 Johnson Drive officially opens Saturday, April 20, although the brewery will be ticketed events this week. Transport Brewery just down the street opened two months ago.

Courtney Servaes, owner of the microbrewery who will handle all the craft brewing on site, said that by opening day, she will serve a lineup of eight craft beers, including a coffee-flavored sweet stout, a peach and lactose india pale ale and a New England-style india pale ale with juicy hops, cream ale with tutti frutti jelly beans, carrot cake beer, and a rainbow sorbet sour that drew other brewers’ attention when she first started brewing.

“For whatever reason, people just really seem to like it,” Servaes said of her sour, which is also her wife, Brandi’s favorite. The sour features a variety of citrus flavors mixed with raspberry and vanilla.

Servaes plans to brew 100 different types of beer with a combined total of about 500 barrels by the end of 2019.

“I’m always going to have a huge spectrum of beers,” she said. “If you like hops, we’ll have something. If you like dark beer, I’ll have something, and if you like wacky stuff, like the tutti frutti jelly beans.”

Aaron Servaes, their son, plans to help craft in-house root beer and butterscotch cream soda. The sodas are just one part of the brewery’s plans to offer a family-friendly environment; they will also have board games, high chairs and also changing tables in the restrooms.

“It will always be more of an intimate environment,” Servaes said. “We’re just hoping to have a lot of families. Just trying to make it a low-key environment.”

To meet Johnson County’s requirement of generating at least 30 percent of sales from food, Servaes Brewing Company is working with Sancho Streetside just down the street to have a food truck on site beginning Saturday.

Besides the taproom, Servaes Brewing Company will also offer four-packs beers and sodas to take out. Taproom business hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re just excited to get open, obviously, and definitely see some foot traffic downtown,” she said. “Although you don’t really see a lot of people walking up and down for it being such a nice downtown, there’s not a lot of foot traffic. I think there’s some good opportunities here. Just hoping that more businesses will come downtown and join us.”