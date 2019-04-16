Cinergy Cinemas & Entertainment announces plans to open at Mission Gateway

The long-teased anchor entertainment tenant for the Mission Gateway project has been revealed at last.

Dallas-based Cinergy Entertainment announced today that it plans to build a new 90,000-square-foot center on the site offering a variety of entertainment options. In addition to 10 auditoriums that will show movies, the facility will include an elevated rope course and zip lines, axe throwing, a 16 lane bowling alley, escape rooms and a variety of video and interactive games.

Some of the movie theatre auditoriums will feature Cinergy’s Experience Perfection in Cinema (EPIC) large format projection.

The facility will offer a dining menu that gives patrons the opportunity to have their meals delivered to their movie theatre seat, bowling lane or game table. There will also be two sports bars on site that will offer cocktails and beer.

This will be Cinergy’s sixth location and first outside of Texas and Oklahoma.

The identity of the entertainment tenants planned for the portion of the site that fronts Roe Avenue was a sticking point in developer Tom Valenti’s negotiations with the city of Mission about a tax incentives package back in 2017. In May 2018, Valenti’s Cameron Group LLC announced that one of the two entertainment venues would be a food hall curated by celebrity chef Tom Colicchio. Cameron and partner GFI said they had signed the second entertainment tenant back in December, but weren’t ready to announce the deal at that point.

With construction stalled on the site, though, residents have been keeping a close eye on the much-delayed project. GFI’s Andy Ashwal told the Shawnee Mission Post earlier this month that they had “taken a pause” on construction activity to focus on design elements for the site now that the other large entertainment tenant had been brought into the mix.

All told, plans for Mission Gateway call for 550,000 square feet of mixed-use development. Colicchio’s 40,000 square foot food hall will be adjacent to the Cinergy complex, sitting just to its north.

Cinergy says its Mission Gateway location will open to the public in 2020.