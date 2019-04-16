Briefly Noted: Prairie Village large item pickup; Sen. Sykes’ housing protections bill awaits governor approval

Crews pick up missed large items from pickup program Monday. Republic Services crews were out Monday to pick up missed items from the first weekend of Prairie Village’s large item pickup program. Because of the amount of trash left curbside, crews were unable to reach all homes in the designated area despite having additional trucks assigned this year, according to a notice on the city’s website. The city posted a map of missed areas online that were to be served Monday. Large item pickup day for the southern part of the city is this Saturday, April 20.

Sen. Sykes’ bill to help domestic violence victims in Kansas overcome obstacle of housing costs heads to governor. A Kansas bill intended to help domestic violence victims overcome the obstacle of housing costs has passed both chambers of the Kansas Legislature. Senate Bill 78 awaits Gov. Laura Kelly’s approval. Sen. Dinah Sykes introduced the bill; Sykes said the bill allows housing protections for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and stalking. [Kansas bill would help domestic violence victims out of leases without crazy costs — WDAF]

Five local students selected for K-State Student Alumni Board. Five Kansas State University students from northeast Johnson County have been selected to join the university’s Student Alumni Board, a group of about 40 students who promote and serve the university and the K-State Alumni Association. SAB members plan and host several programs and events for the university and the alumni association. The following local students include: