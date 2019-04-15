Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken plans for summer opening at Village Shops

Prairie Village will be one of the first locations outside the southern United States for Rise, an eatery focused on buttermilk biscuits and fried chicken.

The restaurant, which opened its first location in Durham, N.C., in 2012, is preparing to take over the space recently vacated by the French Market, which moved two doors down to a larger suite earlier this month.

Ryan Cook is the local owner of the new Rise location, and said he thinks there will be strong interest in the fare.

“I am excited to bring the best dang biscuits and beyond to Prairie Village,” Cook said. “All of our biscuits are made from scratch with quality ingredients and we know Johnson County will love the food and Rise experience for breakfast and lunch.”

Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, Rise will offer breakfast and lunch menu options, including sweet rolls and donuts in the morning, a variety of biscuit sandwiches, and cheddar tater tots.

The restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating.

The Prairie Village location will be the first west of the Mississippi River.