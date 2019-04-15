Mission couple opens Paulie D’s Pizza on Johnson Drive

The former owner of Pizza Kings in Merriam and concocter of his own pizza crust has opened a new pizza joint in downtown Mission.

Paul Doring and his family opened Paulie D’s Pizza at 5735 Johnson Drive, previously the location of Dips & Sips, which closed last summer. The restaurant’s first day of business was Friday, April 12.

The pizza restaurant serves a simple menu of hand-tossed pizzas with crust made fresh daily, as well as cheese bread and breadsticks.

“Our focus is fresh: Fresh ingredients, fresh dough, and we really want to keep it local as much as we can,” said Jennifer Doring, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Paul Doring (the master chef). The Dorings said they look forward to shopping at the local farmers markets soon so they can do their shopping there.

Jennifer Doring said her husband has been making pizzas for his entire adult life and may be most known for his time as co-owner of Pizza Kings on Merriam Lane. Paul Doring ran Pizza Kings for 11 years before he and Jennifer Doring opened Westwood Pizza on County Line Road in 2007. The couple ran Westwood Pizza until it closed a year later because of the recession.

“He figured out a really nice recipe for fresh dough, and that’s kind of what initiated his desire to open his own place again, because everybody loved his pizza before and this dough is just so great,” Jennifer Doring said of her husband.

Between then and now, Paul Doring has been honing his pizzamaking skills and managing pizza joints while the couple prepared their next business venture. The location was convenient and accessible, not to mention close to home (the Doring family lives in Mission).

“Our past experience was, I think, Westwood didn’t do well because it was not a great location,” Jennifer Doring said. “When we saw the Dips & Sips was closed, we thought this would be a perfect place for a pizza place. It’s very busy, Johnson Drive. Saturdays, people are everywhere. It just looks like a great place to start.”

Unlike Pizza Kings, which had more a pub-type atmosphere, Paulie D’s Pizza is a more family-style restaurant. Eventually, the couple also hopes to have a dedicated parking space out front for customers with pickup-only orders.

Paulie D’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.