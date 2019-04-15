Briefly Noted: Climate Action Coalition’s Afternoon of Action; Burn ban for Overland Park, Merriam

Local elected officials, community leaders lead Afternoon of Action for climate resiliency. Dozens of Metro KC Climate Action Coalition leaders and supporters spent their Saturday afternoon working to restore nature by removing invasive species at Rocky Point Glades in Swope Park. The coalition worked on the project, Afternoon of Action, with Kansas City Wildlands and Bridging the Gap, with the goal of promoting native plants as a key strategy to reduce greenhouse gases, managing stormwater and cleaning up the local environment.

Overland Park Fire Department issues burn ban for Overland Park, Merriam residents. The Overland Park Fire Department has issued a burn ban for Overland Park and Merriam residents for the rest of April. In a notice to Merriam residents, city staff said the ban is to help with air quality issues while firefighters perform annual controlled burns in the Flint Hills. Recreational fires 3 feet by 2 feet or smaller are allowed, and residents are permitted to use their outdoor grills. For more information, call 913-888-6066.

Pedestrian struck near 75th and Nieman. A pedestrian was struck in Shawnee at about 4:30 p.m. Friday near 75th Street and Nieman Road in Shawnee. The person who was struck is a minor and is reportedly in a stable condition after being taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. [Pedestrian struck in Shawnee on Friday afternoon — KCTV]