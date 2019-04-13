Your Community: Bookmark contest winners

It was with great pleasure that the Friends of Johnson County Library announced the winners of the annual Bookmark Design Contest. The presentation was made at the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Library Board of Directors on Thursday, April 11. The annual contest honors National Library Week.

The Bookmark Design Contest is sponsored by the Friends of Johnson County Library. This year, the contest accepted more than 400 original illustrations in seven age categories from Preschool to Adult.. Accepted media are colored pencil; marker; crayon; gouache; tempera; oil; acrylic; finger-paint; chalk; watercolor; pen-and-ink; on paper only. Designs, drawings and images must be made by hand only. The Library does not accept computer generated illustrations for this contest.

Jurors for the event included Friends of Johnson County Library board members and JCL kid’s librarians. The winning illustrations are printed as bookmarks and distributed during the year at the 14 branches of the Johnson County Library and at the three Friends bookstores. More than 6000 bookmarks will find homes between pages by the end of the year.

“They’re so wonderful,” exclaims Friends president Julie Steiner, of Lenexa, “and I collect a new set every year. They’re a great way to get creative people of all ages interested in our excellent Library system.”

Library patrons may begin collecting their new bookmarks at their nearest Johnson County Library.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom