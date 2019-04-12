District nominates SM North’s Natalie Johnson-Berry, Corinth’s Melissa Molteni for Kansas Teacher of the Year

Two Shawnee Mission School District teachers got a pleasant surprise this morning.

Superintendent Mike Fulton and other members of the central administration team paid visits to SM North and Corinth Elementary to inform two educators that they would be the district’s nominees for this year’s Kansas Teacher of the Year competition.

SM North Language Arts Teacher Natalie Johnson-Berry is nominated in the secondary teacher category. Corinth 2nd grade teacher Melissa Molteni is the nominee for the primary teacher category.

Each school district in the state nominates one teacher for each category each year. Those nominees go to the Kansas State Department of Education, which chooses primary and secondary finalists from the department’s six regions in September. The finalists get to attend the state awards banquet in Wichita in November where the primary and secondary Teacher of the Year winners are revealed.

Last year’s secondary Teacher of the Year, Whitney Morgan, teaches at Wyandotte High School, but grew up in Shawnee Mission and attended Shawnee Mission schools.