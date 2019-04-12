Briefly Noted: RideKC’s pilot program in Johnson County; SM West grad joins Chiefs pro day

RideKC launches pilot program for micro transit in Johnson County. RideKC has launched a pilot program of micro transit options in Johnson County. The micro transit service, which launched in February, operates from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fare is $1.50 per trip. Four free rides are available for print on RideKC’s website. The service area is bounded by 63rd Street and Shawnee Mission Parkway on the north, Metcalf Avenue on the east, Renner Boulevard on the west and 119th Street on the south. The service area also includes Mission Transit Center and KU Edwards Campus. Destinations include AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, Oak Park Mall and Johnson County Community College.

SM West grad Justin Hobbs joins Chiefs Pro Day. Shawnee Mission West grad and former Tulsa receiver Justin Hobbs joined the lineup of local football players who participated in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Pro Day last Friday. Pro Day gives football players in the Kansas City metro area the opportunity to work out for the Chiefs’ current coaches leading up to the NFL draft, which begins April 25.

Lenexa hosts free yoga class as part of SevenDays. Lenexa is offering a free yoga class with mindful meditation. The class takes place at noon Saturday, April 13, at the Lenexa Commons, 17201 W 87th St. Pkwy. Instructors will offer different types of yoga with flowing progressions of beginner yoga poses, postures and stretches. Lenexa staff asks participants to bring their own mat, if possible, and meet on the green space outside the Lenexa Rec Center. Mats will be available in limited quantities. The class is in partnership with SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World.