Three Shawnee Mission high schoolers among winners of SevenDays artwork competition

Three Shawnee Mission students were winners in this year’s SevenDays button art competition.

The weeklong event, which began April 9 and ends April 15, marks its fourth year of programming in 2019. Because each of the program’s seven days has a theme, each theme has a button with artwork. High school students who create and submit imagery for all eight of the SevenDays buttons compete to win the annual art competition.

To participate in the competition, each student-artist must submit artwork for each of the eight buttons, one button for each of the themed days and one button for the general SevenDays program. Each of the eight winners receives $250.

The winners from the Shawnee Mission area were:

Alyssa Watson , freshman at Shawnee Mission West, whose artwork button is featured on Day Two-DISCOVER. “When I hear the word discover, I think of exploring new options,”

she said. “Like, a lot of people would think of just going outside and discovering things but I think of exploring new options, exploring new mindsets and just thinking outside the box.”

Blake Straughn , senior at Shawnee Mission West, whose artwork is featured on Day Five-YOU. "I just kinda figured that everybody has their own self-thought process to themselves, and some people may think that they're more interesting than they realize, or that they don't think they're as interesting but people think that they really are."

Karen Rosales, junior at Shawnee Mission North, whose artwork is featured on Day Six-GO. "To be honest, I didn't know what to draw for 'Go,' but then I felt like the arrow symbol kind of demonstrated to keep going forward, so that's why I started drawing an arrow and then I started drawing other designs on it," she said. "The word go, to me, it means to keep going on in life, keep going forward."

Here’s a link to videos of the student-winners discussing their artwork buttons.

SevenDays is a weeklong local program that strives to bring messages of love and hope and benefits. All proceeds from SevenDays benefit the Faith Always Wins Foundation and the LaManno-Hastings Family Foundation.