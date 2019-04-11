Overland Park-based Kansas Christian College names Rev. Chad Pollard next president

The board of trustees of Kansas Christian College announced this month that it has selected Rev. Chad Pollard to assume the college presidency July 1.

Pollard has deep ties to the 81-year-old institution, which includes both Overland Christian School and the college. Pollard received his high school diploma from Overland Christian School and his undergraduate degree from the college. He’s the third generation of his family to have attended Kansas Christian College.

Since 2010, Pollard has been the administrator of Overland Christian School, which offers elementary, junior high and high school programs. He was tapped to also fill the role of Kansas Christian College Vice President for Finance and Operations starting in 2016.

Current school president Delbert Scott, who has led the school for a decade, lauded Pollard’s appointment.

“Chad has a great vision for the school, a tremendous amount of ability, and I am sure he will lead the institution to achieve its mission of training leaders to serve God,” Scott said.

Looking to continue momentum in attracting students

Pollard said one of his top goals in the leadership position will be to increase the visibility of the institution at 74th and Metcalf — particularly to potential students throughout the metro area.

“Even though we’ve been on this campus since 1941, we find that there are still a lot of people in the community who aren’t familiar with us,” Pollard said. “So we’re going to try to reach more students here in the Kansas City area, let them know that, if they’re looking for a private, Christian college option, we’re here.”

The institution has made a handful of moves in recent years to raise its profile. In 2015, it officially changed its name from Kansas City College and Bible School to Kansas Christian College. It also announced plans to start offering online education programs. And it began rolling out athletics programs for the first time in its history, starting with basketball and then adding men’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Plans are in the works to add a baseball team and men’s and women’s cross country and track programs as well.

Pollard said the addition of athletics is part of the school’s strategy for attracting more metro students to the college for their post-high school educations.

“We’re not a place that’s all about athletics and nothing else, obviously, but we did feel that you need to have a way to attract students to your campus beyond academic offerings,” he said. “With athletics, we think we can make this a place that’s an attractive option for people who are a good culture fit for us as well.”