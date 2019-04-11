Best Bets for the Weekend: Easter egg hunts on steroids

If I were a little kid I would be pretty excited about this weekend. Easter events, princesses, doggies, crafts…it’s like someone reached into my 3-year-old’s brain and pulled out everything she dreams about.
- Question – do you happen to know a small royal? How about a lover of all things princess? If so, make sure to register them for Princess Day in Fairway, taking place at Fairway City Hall this Saturday. All of your favorite princesses will be there!
- On Saturday morning a giant rabbit will visit Roeland Park for Breakfast with the Bunny. Register for pancakes, pictures and everyone’s favorite – the Easter egg hunt.
- But what happens when the typical Easter egg hunt doesn’t quite cut it anymore? Take it to the next level with Lenexa’s Underwater Easter Egg Hunt. Kids of all ages will have a chance to find eggs filled with all types of candy and prizes. Honestly, I’m still wrapping my head around the logistics of this one.
- The April Showers Craft Fair should be beautiful, no matter what the weather outside is like. Swing by the Shawnee Civic Center on Saturday for this free event.
- If you feel like your children have had enough Easter candy to last a lifetime, head to Olathe on Saturday for a totally different Easter activity – a Doggie Egg Hunt! Bring your four-legged friend to Prairie Park for pictures, booths and yes – treat-filled eggs for dogs.