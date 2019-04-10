Your Health: Bike KC to make the most of spring

As the weather heats up, most people find themselves wanting to spend more time outdoors. Biking is an aerobic activity, working out your heart, lungs and muscles while allowing you to soak in all that spring (and the city) has to offer.

With options on both the Kansas and Missouri sides, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission’s guide to the Best Bike Trails in Kansas City has a little something for everyone. They say “it’s just like riding a bike” for a reason, so get out there and enjoy the warm weather.

See all of the bike trails at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.