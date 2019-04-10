Motorcyclist dies in 3-vehicle crash near 77th and Metcalf

One man is dead and another is recovering at an area hospital after a three-vehicle crash near 77th Street and Metcalf Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Overland Park Police say the crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the 7700 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Initial reports from police indicated that one person was killed and another was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. But a later news release from Overland Park Police Department Traffic Safety Unit Sergeant Keith Hruska says that, while the motorcyclist died at the scene, none of the other drivers suffered serious injuries.

At the scene, an SUV with significant front end damage came to rest facing south in the northbound lanes, and a sportbike came to rest near a utility pole off the east side of the road.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the elderly male driver of the SUV to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

All lanes of Metcalf Avenue were closed between 75th Street and 79th Street as the crash was investigated. Metcalf was reopened about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The Overland Park Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is handling the crash investigation. At least one Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper was on scene assisting with traffic control.

“At this time, the investigation is in the preliminary phase, and the cause of the crash is still being determined,” Sgt. Hruska said in the release.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released.