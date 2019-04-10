Highlands area shooting suspect Dylan Ruffin makes first in-person court appearance

Dylan Ruffin, the Fairway man charged with multiple crimes related to the shooting incidents near Highlands Elementary in March, made his first in-person court appearance Wednesday morning at the Johnson County Courthouse.

Ruffin appeared in front of Judge Sara Welch in Division 19 as part of his scheduling conference.

He remains in custody in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center under a $500,000 bond. If he posts his bond, he will be prohibited from going within 200 yards of the elementary school at Roe Avenue and 62nd Street. Judge Sara Welch modified his bond conditions in March to allow Ruffin to have contact with his mother, Renee Razook, with whom he was living at the time of the shooting.

Ruffin’s next court appearance, another scheduling conference, is set for 10:45 a.m. May 15, also in Division 19 at the courthouse.