Former Shawnee Councilman Justin Adrian delays scheduled plea in favor of mediation

Leah Wankum - April 10, 2019 11:38 am
Justin Adrian appeared in Johnson County District Court Wednesday. He has a mediation date set with

Justin Adrian, the former Shawnee councilmember charged with having unlawful sexual relations with a student, on Wednesday morning requested to delay entering a plea in the case, choosing instead to engage in mediation with prosecutors.

Adrian appeared in front of Johnson County District Court Judge Sara Welch with his attorney, Lindsey Erickson, to set a new plea date in September. In the meantime, he and his attorney have set a mediation date for Aug. 6 with Johnson County prosecutors.

In September 2018, Adrian resigned from his seat representing Ward 3 on the Shawnee council and was charged days later with unlawful sexual relations with a student at Olathe East. He was a teacher at Olathe Public Schools and was placed on paid administrative leave in September by the district. The student involved in the alleged incident was old enough to give legal consent to sexual contact under state statute. However, Kansas law prevents teachers from engaging in sexual relationships with students enrolled at the school where they teach.

Adrian’s new plea date is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 9 in Division 19.

