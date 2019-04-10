Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission students participate in ‘Circle of Kindness’ project; Focus on Student Wellness event tonight at SM Northwest; Rep. Davids reports record-breaking fundraising

Circle of Kindness project provides toiletry bags to local service organizations. Dozens of Shawnee Mission students and parents came together on Saturday to help assemble toiletry bags from items students had donated for SMSD Project Home, Johnson County Human Services and City Union Mission. The event was the culmination of the second annual SMSD Circle of Kindness service project week. “We want students from our SMSD community to come together as ONE and serve as ONE to help those who need it,” Jamie Borgman, founder of SMSD Circle of Kindness, said. Students from Rising Star Elementary, Rhein Benninghoven Elementary, Christa McAuliffe Elementary, Mill Creek Elementary, Lenexa Hills Elementary and Trailridge Middle School all participated in the project.

Focus on Student Wellness event set for tonight at SM Northwest. The Shawnee Mission School District tonight is hosting a Spotlight on Student Wellness event at SM Northwest that will provide information on topics including mental health, sexual wellness, human trafficking, eating disorders and more. The event, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., is open to all parents, guardians and care providers. More information is available here.

Rep. Davids’ announces ‘record-breaking’ first quarter fundraising. The first-term Congresswoman’s campaign announced Tuesday that Rep. Davids has raised more than $450,000 in the first three months of the year. Campaign staff said this is the most money ever raised in the first quarter of fundraising in Kansas’ Third Congressional District. “Representative Davids is proud to be serving Kansas and honored that her community has once again come to together to support her campaign,” said Lucy Barrett, Davids’ campaign spokesperson, in a statement. “It’s just more evidence that Kansans want a representative who will fight to protect their health care, be present in their communities, and truly represent them in Congress.”

Lenexa woman joins K-State Wildcats soccer team. Caylee Thornhill from Lenexa joins an incoming class of Wildcat freshmen that will compete this coming season. Thornhill joins a class of nine total student-athletes.