Briefly Noted: Makers rally around Peppermint Sea Studio after death of owner’s husband; Nall traffic will be affected by water main break repairs

Makers rally around Peppermint Sea Studio after death of owner’s husband. Weeks after the husband of Charity Marrone, owner of Peppermint Sea Studio in Mission, died suddenly at a bike race last month, the maker community is rallying in support to keep the the art studio open. The makers, on behalf of Marrone, are working to raise funds via art classes and studio rentals. All proceeds go to the studio. The first class (which is already sold out) will be taught by Tarrah of Whiskey and Bone, who is hosting a custom stacker bracelet workshop 7-9 p.m. April 10. More events are on Peppermint Sea Studio’s website.

Nall Avenue to remain closed while WaterOne repairs water main break. Nall Avenue between 95th and 97th streets was closed for a few hours Monday while WaterOne made repairs to a water main break. Mandy Cawby with WaterOne said the break on the eight-inch main was likely caused by ground shifting, a common phenomenon this time of year. Crews got the call about the break at about 2:30 p.m., which shut down traffic in both directions between 95th and 97th for several hours while crews worked to contain the WaterOne first estimated repairs to be complete between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday night, while street repairs are expected to be complete over the next day or two. Cawby said traffic will be partially impacted the next few days during road repairs. WaterOne crews are working to keep the Sprouts grocery store open.

Mid-America Regional Council share five recycling tips. As part of early celebrations of Earth Day on April 22, the Mid-America Regional Council released these top five way ways people can improve how they recycle: