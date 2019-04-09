Briefly Noted: Makers rally around Peppermint Sea Studio after death of owner’s husband; Nall traffic will be affected by water main break repairs

Makers rally around Peppermint Sea Studio after death of owner’s husband. Weeks after the husband of Charity Marrone, owner of Peppermint Sea Studio in Mission, died suddenly at a bike race last month, the maker community is rallying in support to keep the the art studio open. The makers, on behalf of Marrone, are working to raise funds via art classes and studio rentals. All proceeds go to the studio. The first class (which is already sold out) will be taught by Tarrah of Whiskey and Bone, who is hosting a custom stacker bracelet workshop 7-9 p.m. April 10. More events are on Peppermint Sea Studio’s website.
Nall Avenue to remain closed while WaterOne repairs water main break. Nall Avenue between 95th and 97th streets was closed for a few hours Monday while WaterOne made repairs to a water main break. Mandy Cawby with WaterOne said the break on the eight-inch main was likely caused by ground shifting, a common phenomenon this time of year. Crews got the call about the break at about 2:30 p.m., which shut down traffic in both directions between 95th and 97th for several hours while crews worked to contain the WaterOne first estimated repairs to be complete between 7 and 8 p.m. Monday night, while street repairs are expected to be complete over the next day or two. Cawby said traffic will be partially impacted the next few days during road repairs. WaterOne crews are working to keep the Sprouts grocery store open.
Mid-America Regional Council share five recycling tips. As part of early celebrations of Earth Day on April 22, the Mid-America Regional Council released these top five way ways people can improve how they recycle:
- Shipping materials
Cardboard boxes can be recycled curbside and at drop-off recycling centers. Air pillows, bubble wrap and shipping envelopes can be recycled with plastic shopping bags at grocery stores and big box stores such as Target and Walmart. Deflate air pillows and bubble wrap first.
- Electronics (e-waste)
Anything that runs on a cord or battery is recyclable, such as TVs, computers, smart phones, hair dryers, coffee makers, flashlights and watches. Best Buy, Office Depot/Office Max, Staples and Midwest Recycling Center accept e-waste.
- Food waste
Food waste should not be placed in recycling bins, and neither should paper food containers (disposable tableware, frozen food containers, takeout boxes, fast food containers, paper coffee cups) because they are coated with a thin layer of plastic.
- Hazardous waste
Expired, unwanted or unused prescriptions and medicines can be disposed at a police station or pharmacy. Medical sharps such as needles should be put into a tightly closed, puncture-resistant container such as a detergent bottle and placed in trash. Household hazardous waste (paint, automotive fluids, lawn and garden chemicals, pesticides, cleaners, batteries, fluorescent bulbs) can be properly disposed through hazardous waste program. Personal hygiene items such as diapers and toilet paper are not recyclable.
- Plastics
Most plastic bottles and containers with numbers 1-7 on the bottom are recyclable. Exceptions include Styrofoam food and drink containers and hazardous substance containers such as automotive fluid and pesticides. Plastic bags and film should be taken to a grocery store or big box store such as Walmart or Target.