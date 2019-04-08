Updates from Johnson County Community College: Fine Arts & Design Studios ribbon-cutting

Albert Einstein wisely said, “Creativity is contagious, pass it on.” At Johnson County Community College, we are doing just that.

Ensuring that art and culture are accessible to our students and the greater community has been a priority throughout JCCC’s history. Now in our 50th year, we are proud to expand our arts footprint on campus. The recent completion of our new Fine Arts & Design Studios (FADS) facility has solidified an arts neighborhood focused on creativity, synergy and transparency.

Celebrate with us

On Friday, April 26 at 1:15 p.m., join us for the FADS Dedication and Ribbon-Cutting ceremony. While on campus, enjoy a reception and take a tour of this state-of-the-art building, which features:

Hallway gallery spaces that allow students to regularly experience art and encourage thinking beyond the classroom.

that allow students to regularly experience art and encourage thinking beyond the classroom. A covered outdoor courtyard , which functions as a year-round workspace for student and faculty artists alike.

, which functions as a year-round workspace for student and faculty artists alike. Top-notch safety features , including ventilated studios, separate spaces for metalworking and woodshop, and more.

, including ventilated studios, separate spaces for metalworking and woodshop, and more. A first-floor multiple-use classroom that promotes cross-discipline collaboration.

Bordered by the Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy and the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art, FADS is home to all Fine Arts programs, Graphic Design and the newly added Film and Media Studies program.

Campus Transformation update

It’s hard to miss the incredible changes that have taken place since we embarked on our Campus Transformation Project in 2017. Our second new building – the Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center – will introduce students to new levels of technology and innovation when it opens this summer. Our Student Center and athletics facilities are in the midst of renovations to create a more seamless experience for our campus community.

As 2019 progresses, look for additional updates throughout campus, including the consolidation of our resource centers and renovation of our Arts and Technology Building.

Learn more

The opening of FADS and the continued Campus Transformation Project exemplify our commitment to progress, accessibility and, most importantly, inspiring learning to transform lives and strengthen our community.

