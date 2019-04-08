The Wooden Spoon to open second location in former El Porton space this month

The owners of The Wooden Spoon are in the process of readying their second Johnson County location for its debut to the public later this month.

Tina Yake, who owns the breakfast and lunch spot with her husband, said they hope to have the new restaurant in the Fox Hill Center at 4671 Indian Creek Parkway open April 20.

The couple opened the original Wooden Spoon at College Boulevard and Quivira Road near Johnson County Community College in 2011.

Yake said the new location will feature the same menu as the original, with breakfast classics like omelets, biscuits and gravy and breakfast burritos as well as a variety of grilled sandwiches for lunch.

Yake said the couple saw the Fox Hill Center spot as an ideal location for an expansion site because of its proximity to I-435, several office buildings as well as residential neighborhoods.

“For our second spot we had been looking for a location that had the same recipe as our first, and this fit,” she said. “It was within our space requirements. It’s a little bigger than the original, but not too big that we wouldn’t be able to offer the personal service that we like. We want our customers to feel like they’re right at home.”

The new restaurant is going in to the space formerly occupied by El Porton Cafe, which closed in fall 2018 with the property being seized by the Kansas Department of Revenue for nonpayment of taxes. El Porton had been open since 2010.