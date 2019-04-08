Briefly Noted: Police investigating shooting at unoccupied building in PV near Meadowbrook Park

Gunfire damages unoccupied condo building in PV, no injuries. Prairie Village police are investigating after they received a report of gunfire having damaged the unoccupied new condominium building at the southern edge of Meadowbrook Park on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the shooting, but police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 913-642-5151.

Merriam sets spring large-item pickup for April 15-19. Merriam will offer free large-item pickup service for residents April 15-19. During this time, residents can dispose of items such as furniture, appliances, rugs and other miscellaneous items. City staff have asked participating residents to place their items curbside before 7 a.m. on their scheduled pickup day. For more information, call the Merriam public works department at 913-322-5570.

Lenexa resident Julie Sayers officially files her candidacy for city council. Following her announcement in February to run for city council, Lenexa resident Julie Sayers has officially filed with the Johnson County Election Office. Her filing on April 5 comes two months after she announced her candidacy for the Ward 4 seat. She also hosted a campaign event event last week at Limitless Brewing in Lenexa to kick off volunteer efforts and connect with residents.